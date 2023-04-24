Norwegian vessel developer Ulstein Design & Solutions has signed an agreement with Singapore-headquartered Cyan Renewables to design new floating foundation installation vessels (FFIV) dedicated to offshore wind.

Ulstein said that new FFIVs are needed to fill a supply gap for heavy-lift installation vessels.

The new FFIVs will feature adequate deck space and crane capacity to meet developments in foundation design, including monopiles and jackets.