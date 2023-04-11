Norwegian rig specialist Frigstad Offshore has approached Chinese yards to build an offshore wind installation vessel based on its latest design.

The rig owner is following the winds of change in the offshore market as the energy transition has significantly increased the demand for offshore wind installation facilities.

Yard sources said Frigstad is seeking to tap into financing and the engineering, procurement and construction supply chain in China to build the vessel under its own proprietary design.