ExxonMobil’s decision to drill for deep underground lithium resources in the US state of Arkansas may be the most visible move yet for a traditional oil company into a decidedly untraditional business.

But a handful of majors have been sniffing around lithium extraction from geothermal brine for the past few years, looking to parlay their extensive drilling expertise into a fast-growing, if as yet unproven and technologically challenging endeavour.