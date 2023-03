Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has awarded two new licences for carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the North Sea, with oil companies Aker BP, Wintershall Dea Norge and OMV among the winners, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said today.

Both licences on offer were in the southern sector of the Norwegian North Sea.

The northwest licence went to a consortium made up of Germany’s Wintershall Dea Norge and Stella Maris CCS, a subsidiary of Altera Infrastructure Group.