OPINION: Investor activism has evolved from background noise to a major spanner in the works for oil majors.

TotalEnergies investors shoot down stricter climate targets after French police clashed with protesters
 Read more

At TotalEnergies’ annual general meeting in Paris last week a resolution proposed by Dutch activist group FollowThis and backed by 17 institutional investors commanding €1.1 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in assets under management demanded that the company adopt stricter climate targets.

It garnered 30% of votes in support — a record high for a European supermajor to date — compared to 17% for a similar motion at TotalEnergies’ AGM in 2020.