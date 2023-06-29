Romanian oil and gas producer OMV Petrom is to take over Danish developer Jantzen Renewables’ plans to build series of solar farms south of the capital, Budapest.

OMV Petrom said in a statement that the transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2024, when the farms will reach the “ready-to-build” phase.

The farms, in the Teleorman county, will have installed power of 710 megawatts, which is sufficient to power about 280,000 households each year, the company said, adding that access to the national electricity transmission networks has aready been granted

The company also said that the agreement “allows us to adequately respond to the ever-increasing demand for green energy, contributing at the same time to the strengthening of Romania’s security of supply and energy resilience”.

OMV Petrom announced an alliance last October with the country’s largest coal-fired energy utility, CE Oltenia, for a solar power venture.

The 50:50 venture aims to build four solar parks for CE Oltenia’s former coal mining sites to help meet its decarbonisation goals, with the programme calling for an estimated total investment of €400 million ($392 million).

The solar parks will have a combined capacity of about 450 megawatts and are expected online in 2024, OMV Petrom said, with electricity to be sold to customers by both OMV Petrom and CE Oltenia.