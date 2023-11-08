Oil producers should take a “managed investment” approach to their future output to limit exposure to potential oversupply once peak demand hits global crude consumption, according to a new report.

Concerns over peak oil demand — forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to take place within the next decade — could lead to oversupply and trigger a prolonged phase of falling prices, which in turn would hit returns of new projects and company valuations, according to analysis by UK think-tank Carbon Tracker.