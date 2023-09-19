Brazil’s Petrobras and Angola’s Sonangol have no plans to follow the roadmap set out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that sees no need for investment in new fossil fuel developments if the world is to meet its climate goals and limit global warming.
Petrobras and Sonangol say ‘no’ to IEA climate change guideline on new oil investment
The state-controlled companies suggest they do not intend to stop approving new oil and gas developments
19 September 2023 18:50 GMT Updated 19 September 2023 21:36 GMT
