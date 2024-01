Brazil’s Petrobras has started a series of offshore wind measurements in the pre-salt region in the country’s Santos basin to gather data to initially support potential projects in the Buzios and Mero fields.

The studies are being carried out in partnership with European supermajors Shell and TotalEnergies, as well as China National Petroleum Corporation and CNOOC Ltd.

According to Petrobras, the partners will invest 8 million reais ($1.6