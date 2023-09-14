Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has unveiled plans for 23 gigawatts more potential offshore wind — including a floating project off Rio de Janeiro — as it set out its stall to be the nation’s biggest player in wind at sea.
VIDEO: Oil and gas group files interest in 23 GW across 10 areas in ‘effective entry into the sector’
