Petronas' clean energy solutions provider Gentari and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries are teaming up to explore potential collaborations and related business activities in that field with a key focus on low-carbon hydrogen.

Of particular interest will be the supply of low-carbon hydrogen, including the development of hydrogen production facilities and joint studies on the transportation of hydrogen from Malaysia to Singapore.

The collaboration aims to leverage the joint expertise of both players and their resources to drive innovation and create sustainable solutions in the hydrogen sector.

The duo will also study the trading of renewable energy from Southeast Asia — or other mutually agreed locations — with the aim of accelerating the adoption of clean energy sources.

“The collaboration underscores the strong potential of Malaysia’s fast-growing renewables sector. As a leading renewables player in the region, we look forward to working with like-minded partners like Gentari to progress initiatives that will accelerate the shift towards a sustainable energy transition,” said Koh Chiap Khiong, chief executive Singapore & Southeast Asia, Sembcorp Industries.

Singapore-listed Sembcorp has a balanced energy portfolio of 17.9 gigawatts, with 11 GW of gross renewable energy capacity comprising solar, wind and energy storage globally.

Article continues below the advert

“Through this strategic partnership with Sembcorp, Gentari aims to further accelerate the expansion of renewable energy and hydrogen-related initiatives,” said Low Kian Min, Gentari’s chief renewables officer.

“This MoU signifies the shared vision and commitment of our two organisations to drive the energy transition in Southeast Asia, contributing to a more sustainable and low carbon future for the region.”

The two companies on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate potential tie-ups and related business activities in clean energy solutions.