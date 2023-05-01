Brazilian oil giant Petrobras is preparing a pilot project for the capture and storage of industrial carbon dioxide emissions and is looking to build partnerships for the country's first full-scale CCS hub.

While international peers such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Equinor are already working toward industrial CCS projects in the United States and in Europe, Petrobras has so far limited its carbon sequestration activities — albeit on a very large scale — to enhanced oil recovery in the pre-salt, where CO 2 is re-injected to maintain reservoir pressure.