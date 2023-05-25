Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s role as president of the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai is safe unless the executive or the host government have a change of heart, a leading energy commentator says.

And despite firece debate about the leadership of the flagship climate event, the next iteration of COP could see climate laggards bring some real money to the table, according to Jim Krane, an energy research fellow at the Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston.