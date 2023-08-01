Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP, has joined the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) collaborative project which is intended to prove the concept of powering subsea equipment with wave power and intelligent subsea energy storage.

The £2 million (US$1.28 million) demonstrator initiative, which has taken to the seas in the north of Scotland, UK, has connected the Blue X wave energy converter — built by Scotland’s Mocean Energy — with a Halo underwater battery developed by compatriot Verlume.

The project aims to show how green technologies can be combined to provide reliable low-carbon power and communications to subsea equipment, offering a cost-effective alternative to umbilical cables, which are carbon intensive with long lead times to procure and install.

Battery storage

Volume said its Halo seabed battery energy storage system has been specifically designed for the harsh underwater environment, reducing operational emissions and facilitating the use of renewable energy by providing a reliable, uninterrupted power supply.

Halo is based on an intelligent energy management system, Axonn, a fully integrated system that autonomously maximises available battery capacity in real time.

PTTEP joins project leads Mocean and Verlume to become a consortium partner alongside Baker Hughes, Serica Energy, Harbour Energy, Transmark Subsea and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). The NZTC has provided grant funding to the project.

Verlume noted that joining the RSP will provide PTTEP access to all data and results of the test programme, which is taking place at a site five kilometres east of the Orkney mainland. The Thai company will also be able to offer input to test plans and will be provided with a feasibility assessment of the use of RSP technology at a location of its choice.

“PTTEP is committed to [its] net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal in 2050 and one of the initiatives is to maximise the use of renewable energy in our operations. We can see the potential of the RSP project that will support us to achieve the decarbonisation target,” said Bundit Pattanasak, senior vice president of PTTEP’s technology management division.

“We are pleased to be joining this collaborative venture at such an exciting moment where we can learn lessons alongside our new partners and also share in the project’s success.”

Phase three

The Orkney deployment is the third phase of the RSP project. In 2021, the consortium invested £1.6 million into phase two of the programme — which saw the successful integration of the core technologies in an onshore test environment at Verlume’s facility in Aberdeen.

Later that year, Mocean’s Blue X prototype underwent sea trials at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site in Orkney where it generated first power and gathered significant data on machine performance and operation.

Earlier in 2023, the two technologies started the minimum four-month test programme off the Orkney coast where they are providing low-carbon power and communication to infrastructure including Baker Hughes’ subsea controls equipment and a resident underwater autonomous vehicle provided by Transmark.

“The Renewables for Subsea Power project is a solution which can help decarbonise operations in many locations across the world and the further expansion of the project consortium is a concrete example of international demand,” Verlume chief commercial officer Andy Martin said.

“We look forward to receiving PTTEP’s input and insights and to working closely with them alongside the consortium members to further explore our energy transition enabling technologies.”

The amount of PTTEP’s investment was not disclosed.