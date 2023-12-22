Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP has farmed in to SSE Renewables’ Seagreen offshore wind farm project in the UK via a $689 million deal to acquire 25.5% equity from the project’s partner TotalEnergies.

“The successful investment in the Seagreen offshore wind farm project marks a significant step for PTTEP in diversifying into the high-growth potential clean energy sector,” commented PTTEP chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul.

“This aligns with the company’s strategic plan to venture into new business for [the] energy transition.”

TotalEnergies noted the transaction implies an enterprise value of $4.3 billion (100%), equivalent to a multiple of 13 times the expected average EBITDA over the next five years, depending on future market prices.

With a total capacity of 1.075 gigawatts, Seagreen is the world’s deepest fixed bottom wind farm.

Fully operational for three months, Seagreen comprises 114 turbines that can provide enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million homes, equivalent to two-thirds of all homes in Scotland.

The wind farm project, located in the North Sea approximately 27 kilometres off the coast of Scotland, is expected to displace more than 2 million tonnes per annum of greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generated by fossil fuels.

PTTEP said its strategic investment would generate immediate revenue for the company and pave the way for potential collaborations on clean energy projects with “prominent” energy companies in the future.

“This investment entails low-level risks as it is in the operational phase, with stable cashflow, works in partnership with global experienced players and is in the country with supportive policies to propel continuous development of the offshore wind market,” added Montri.

“After a long history of partnership in gas production in Thailand, we are delighted to welcome PTTEP as a shareholder partner in the Seagreen offshore wind farm alongside SSE, which marks a first step in our collaboration with PTTEP in renewable energies”, said TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

“This transaction is a new milestone in the implementation of our transition strategy and will contribute to reaching our 12% profitability target in Integrated Power business.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of applicable governmental and regulatory approvals.

Following the farm down, TotalEnergies retains 25.5% of Seagreen, alongside PTTEP on 25.5% and SSE Renewables with 49%.

PTTEP and TotalEnergies also signed a memorandum of understanding to explore joint opportunities in the development of renewable energies, including other potential offshore wind projects, and to facilitate the “exchange of experiences and knowledge to foster mutual business growth in the future”.