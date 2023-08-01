Indian private-sector giant Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Brookfield Asset Management have signed a deal to explore opportunities involving renewable energy and decarbonisation equipment in Australia.

On Tuesday, Reliance confirmed the development, saying it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Brookfield, which “aims to both accelerate and de-risk Australia’s energy transition by enabling it to locally produce clean-energy equipment such as PV [photovoltaic] modules, long-duration battery storage and components for wind energy”.

“Under the terms of the MoU, Brookfield will work with Reliance to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, knowledge and expertise in the renewable energy sector of Australia to facilitate the nation’s transition to a net-zero future,” Reliance said.

The two players will jointly “evaluate the establishment of advanced operations in Australia to make/or assemble equipment used in the construction of renewable energy projects supplying equipment to all players in the market including Origin Energy Markets”, the company noted.

Reliance is pumping billions of dollars into the green-energy sector and is in the process of setting up one of the world’s largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in India.

Brookfield’s agreement with Reliance is aimed at “bringing global manufacturing technology and expertise to Australia”, it said.

Origin Energy deal

In March, Brookfield signed a binding agreement with Washington DC-based institutional investor EIG to acquire Australia’s Origin Energy.

As part of its proposed acquisition of the Origin Energy Markets division, Brookfield, along with its institutional partners and global institutional investors GIC and Temasek, have set out a plan to invest between 20 billion and 30 billion Australian dollars (between US$13.3 billion to US$20 billion) over the next 10 years to accelerate its energy transition.

“The MoU with Reliance intends to support this investment to ensure consistent and adequate supply of the clean-energy equipment required to develop up to 14 gigawatts of new large-scale generation and storage capacity in Australia,” Reliance noted.

Luke Edwards, Brookfield’s renewable head of Australia, said: “Energy transition creates an opportunity to bring advanced manufacturing processes created offshore to Australia, which would secure the supply of critical equipment for the transition to help drive down Australia’s emissions faster.”