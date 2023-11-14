The European Union has been applying a “cherry picking” approach to the energy transition by driving renewables and electrification and without sufficient support for other decarbonisation technologies, according to Spanish oil major Repsol.

Speaking in London during the Reuters Energy Transition Europe 2023 event, Repsol energy transition executive managing director Luis Cabra called for a market-based approach to decarbonisation in Europe, creating a level playing field for the private sector to invest and compete in.