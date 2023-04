Twenty-five kilometres offshore from the site of the 2011 Fukishima-Daiichi nuclear disaster a floating wind power project is presenting Japan with an opportunity to take its energy sector in a new direction.

Though much smaller than the gigawatt-scale arrays under development in the world’s major maritime wind provinces, the 30 megawatts Japanese pilot project could influence the direction to be taken in an emerging sector and impact the island nation’s wider industrial future.