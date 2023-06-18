Santos’ US$165 million Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Cooper Basin in the South Australia Outback has passed the 60% completion mark and is on track for first injection next year.
The project involves the capture of about 1.7 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide from the Moomba gas plant, which has been handling production from the Australian operator’s nearby onshore fields for decades.
The CO2 will then be dehydrated to avoid corrosion and compressed for transport via an underground 54-kilometre, 10-inch diameter pipeline to the storage sites — depleted reservoirs at the Marabooka and Strzelecki gas fields.