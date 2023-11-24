Nova East Wind, a joint venture between DP Energy and SBM Offshore, has extended a contract to HiDef Aerial Surveying to provide aerial survey for its 300 to 400 megawatts floating wind farm offshore Canada.

This offshore wind farm will be located approximately 20-30 kilometres off the coast of Goldboro, Nova Scotia, with the aim of supplying renewable electricity to the local community.

HiDef Aerial Surveying has been conducting monthly aerial surveys for Nova East Wind since October 2022, and this agreement extends that work scope for an additional year.

The data collected during these surveys is intended to offer valuable insights into the presence and distribution of birds, marine mammals and other marine species within the designated offshore wind farm area.

Development of this floating wind farm is said to mark a critical step towards Nova Scotia's goal of achieving decarbonisation by 2030.

Anne-Marie Belliveau, project manager for Nova East Wind, said that the survey results will play a pivotal role in engaging stakeholders and rights holders, refining the project design and facilitating informed decision-making.