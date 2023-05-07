Singapore’s Seatrium has won a turnkey engineering, procurement, construction, offshore hook-up and commissioning contract worth more than S$500 million (US$377.2 million) for two offshore substation (OSS) platforms for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in the US.

Empire Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP through their 50:50 strategic partnership in the US. When completed, the project will power more than one million New York homes.

Seatrium’s wholly owned subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms secured its latest award following the successful completion of the front-end engineering and design work for the Empire Wind OSS platforms that will be installed in water depths of up to 135 feet about 20 miles south of Long Island, east of the Rockaways.

Construction works on the 810-megawatt Empire Wind 1 platform and the 1.26-gigawatt Empire Wind platform are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the second half of 2024 respectively at Seatrium’s Singapore and Indonesia yards.

The contractor is also constructing a wind turbine installation vessel for deployment at the Empire Wind farms. This WITV is based on a design that Seatrium – formerly Sembcorp Marine – jointly developed with its client Maersk Supply Service and it will be capable of handling larger capacity wind turbines.

“We are heartened to be chosen by Empire Wind as a trusted partner for the engineering, procurement, construction, offshore hook-up and commissioning of the Empire Wind 1 and 2 wind farm OSS platforms, which will contribute towards advancing sustainability and decarbonisation through their US operations,” commented Seatrium chief executive, Chris Ong.

Article continues below the advert

“The contract win is an endorsement of Seatrium’s proven expertise in delivering a diverse suite of turnkey solutions for the offshore renewables and wind energy sector.”

The company is currently working on three 2-GW HVDC (high voltage direct current) offshore converter platform projects for offshore wind farm projects in the Netherlands – a contract it won in late March.

Other wind energy projects on Seatrium’s books include a 1.4-GW HVDC offshore converter platform for the Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea operation, a HVDC offshore converter platform and an onshore converter station for the DolWin 5 Offshore Wind Farm in the German North Sea, two 440-MW wind farm substation projects for the US market and a 600-MW offshore wind farm offshore substation platform destined for Taiwan.

The company is also working on a next-generation WTIV newbuild for Maersk Supply Service, as well as the engineering, procurement and construction of a WTIV newbuild for Dominion Energy.