Contracts worth $25 billion have been awarded to three consortia involving Sembcorp Marine, McDermott, GE, Petrofac, Hitachi Energy to build high voltage direct current (HVDC) substations for a massive offshore wind project in the North Sea.

The contracts are part of a plan by Arnhem-based TenneT to connect multiple offshore wind farms with a combined 40 gigawatts of capacity to high voltage grids in the Netherlands and Germany.

A consortium of New York-listed GE Renewable Energy and Singapore’s Sembmarine has been awarded a €6 billion ($6.5