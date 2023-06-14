Offshore services operators Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) have been awarded a contract to supply subsea infrastructure for the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm project in the Baltic Sea.

Developers PGE Group of Poland and Denmark’s Orsted have assigned an engineering, procurement and construction contract to the two service companies as part of the Baltica 2 project, offshore Poland.

Located some 40 kilometres off the Polish coast in the southern Baltic Sea, Baltica 2 will have a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts once completed, generated by 107 turbines. Commissioning is expected by the end of 2027.

Semco Maritime and PTSC will handle the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of four offshore substations with capacity of 375 megawatts.

The substations will be built at PTSC’s yard in Vungtau, Vietnam, while Danish contractor Semco Maritime will design, procure and install high and medium voltage, SCADA and auxiliary systems.

PTSC M&C’s managing director Dong Xuan Thang said the company is determined to shift “the service lines to the renewable sector to integrate into the energy transition flow happening at a global scale”.

The two companies will be supported by two primary sub-contractors, ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric.

Wojciech Dabrowski, president of PGE, one of the two developers behind Baltica 2, said: “The project is gaining momentum and has clearly entered the phase of finalising further important contracts necessary for the development of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm.”

He added the company is aiming to achieve 2.5 GW of installed offshore capacity in the Baltic Sea by 2030.