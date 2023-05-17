Offshore wind development for US sector leader New Jersey advanced today with the release of the draft environmental review of the Shell-EDF’s nearly 3 gigawatt 200-turbine Atlantic Shores array.

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, announced the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project under development some nine miles (14 kilometres) off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“As BOEM moves forward with our environmental reviews, we are committed to working with Tribal nations, government agency partners, lessees, environmental organisations, local communities, ocean users and others,” said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.