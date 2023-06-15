Shell will spend about $13 billion annually on its upstream and integrated gas business through to 2030 in order to maintain production at more than about 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This capital allocation — which equates to more than $100 billion over the remainder of the decade —aims to reverse the supermajor’s previous target which had been to reduce oil and gas output by between 1% and 2% per year in that timeline.

Zoe Yujnovich, head of upstream and integrated gas, told analysts yesterday that “continued investments in oil and gas will be needed to make sure that the energy transition happens in a balanced way… with a secure supply of affordable and increasingly lower-carbon energy”.