Shell will sell large stakes in two of its US renewable energy projects as part of its strategy to dilute its ownership of power assets.

The oil and gas supermajor agreed to sell a 60% interest in Brazos Wind, a 182 megawatt wind farm in Texas, and 50% of its 180 MW Madison Fields solar development project in Ohio.

The deal with investment group InfraRed Capital Partners is due to complete in early 2024, with financial terms not disclosed.