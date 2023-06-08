China’s second largest energy oil company Sinopec has signed a framework agreement with US contractor Halliburton to further their collaboration in the oil and gas industry amid Sinopec’s drive to improve efficiency and reduce it carbon footprint.

The two companies have committed to extending their cooperation to cover clean energy, digitalisation, and carbon capture and storage, Sinopec said.

The agreement signed by Sinopec’s service outfit Sinopec Service last week, is an enabler for Halliburton to share its expertise with the Chinese state giant in smart field development, production optimisation from mature fields and carbon capture and storage.