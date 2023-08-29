The first-ever offshore wind auction in the US Gulf of Mexico ended with a single winner, with German utility giant RWE scooping the Lake Charles lease in Louisiana for just $5.6 million.

The auction ended after only two rounds of bids for the 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles. The other two leases offered off the coast of Galveston, Texas, did not attract any takers.

While the auction outcome fell short of expectations, the Administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris praised the final result, saying the Lake Charles area has the potential to generate approximately 1.24 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity and power nearly 435,000 homes.

“The Biden-Harris administration is making once-in-a-generation investments in America’s infrastructure and our clean energy future as we take steps to bring offshore wind energy to additional areas around the country,” said US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

The two areas offered by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in Galveston that did not receive any bids comprised nearly 200,000 acres.

“[Tuesday’s] lease sale represents an important milestone for the Gulf of Mexico region — and for our nation — to transition to a clean energy future,” said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.

The round was part of the green agenda set out by the Biden administration to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and reach a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.

Last year, the US held auctions for wind energy leases in the Atlantic Ocean offshore New York and the Pacific Ocean coast of California.