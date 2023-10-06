Amid a string of headlines questioning the durability of Big Oil’s energy transition plans at a time of resurgent fossil fuel prices, one analyst highlighted how French supermajor TotalEnergies has already amassed the largest global renewable project pipeline of any European player — whether ‘black’ or ‘green’.

Data presented by Rystad Energy during the consultancy’s London summit event showed TotalEnergies’ renewables portfolio standing at close to 70 gigawatts in net terms, with an even mix between solar photovoltaic, onshore wind, offshore wind and battery storage.