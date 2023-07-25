TotalEnergies has completed its planned takeover of renewable energy player Total Eren by buying out the company’s other shareholders and growing its stake to 100% from a previous 29% share, after receiving approval from European Union regulators in April.

The acquisition of the remaining 70.8% interest in Total Eren represents a net investment of around €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) for TotalEnergies, the company said.

Total Eren, in which TotalEnergies first took a stake in 2017 — with Eren Groupe holding the remaining interest — has commissioned about 3.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity worldwide to date, more than half of which in countries of prime interest to the French major.

The company has a pipeline of solar, wind, hydroelectric and energy storage projects of over 10 GW in 30 countries, 1.2 GW of which are in construction or in late-stage development, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

This will add to TotalEnergies' own renewables portfolio, which at the end of 2022 had capacity for gross renewable power totalling 17 GW.

TotalEnergies will leverage Total Eren’s 2 GW assets in operation in merchant countries, notably Portugal, Greece, Australia and Brazil to build up its own integrated power strategy.

It will also benefit from Total Eren’s footprint and ability to develop projects in other countries such as India, Argentina, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, it added.

“With the acquisition and integration of Total Eren, we are now opening a new chapter of our development as […] its team and its complementary geographical footprint will strengthen our renewable activities and our ability to build a profitable integrated power player,” TotalEnergies’ chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

In a statement, Paris-based Eren Groupe said the two organisations "plan on continuing their collaboration, particularly by developing wind and solar giga-projects dedicated to production of green hydrogen."

Commenting on the Total Eren acquisition, Paris Mouratoglou, Eren Groupe chairman, said: “The new structure within TotalEnergies has everything it needs to maintain this momentum and become the industry leader."

David Corchia, co-founder and chief executive of Total Eren, added: “I look forward to continuing our hydrogen journey with TotalEnergies, which consistently supported our development for almost six years.”

Cash from the sale will allow Eren Groupe to invest in other energy transition and decarbonisation sectors: thermal energy management in buildings; recovering energy from organic sludge and wastewater; farming biomass to generate gas and green hydrogen; and deploying new nuclear technologies.

Giacomo Romeo, an analyst at Jefferies, said the acquisition values Total Eren at €3.8 billion, adding that the deal will increase TotalEnergies' 2024 net operating income by €160 million and cash flow from operations by €400 million.

He noted that Total Eren currently has 3.5 GW of renewable capacity in operation and a 10 GW project pipeline.

Romeo said the operational capacity now fully owned by the supermajor includes 2 GW of assets in “merchant countries” like Portugal, Greece, Australia and Brazil, while highlighting plans to develop two 10 GW green hydrogen projects in Chile — due online in 2028 — and Mauritania.

This announcement follows another deal, announced by TotalEnergies on Monday, pursuing renewable energy initiatives in Turkey.

The French supermajor signed a joint venture agreement with Turkey’s leading building contractor Ronesans Group to bankroll the latter's renewable energy ventures.

Joint venture Ronesans Enerji, which will be 50% owned by TotalEnergies, currently operates a portfolio of 166 megawatts of hydropower assets and has a pipeline of more than 700 MW of wind, solar photovoltaic and battery storage.

The Ronesans group's energy unit is aiming to achieve 2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2028, it said.

In its statement on the agreement, TotalEnergies said the joint venture aims to expand into Turkey’s “liberalised growing electricity market”.