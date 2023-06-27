French supermajor TotalEnergies is teaming up with Gentari, the clean energy solutions entity of Malaysia’s national oil and gas company Petronas, to jointly develop renewable energy projects in the Asia Pacific region.

First out of the starting blocks will be the joint development of the 100-megawatt Pleasant Hills solar project in Queensland, Australia, that will supply low-carbon electricity to the Roma coal seam gas fields’ production and processing facilities.

The Pleasant Hills solar project will contribute to lowering emissions at the Gladstone LNG facility. TotalEnergies and Petronas each holds a 27.5% stake in Gladstone LNG, which takes feed gas from the Roma fields.

“We are pleased to join forces with our long-standing partner Petronas, through Gentari, to deploy renewable energies in Asia Pacific and decarbonise our own facilities leveraging on our respective strengths,” commented Julien Pouget, senior vice president Asia Pacific for Exploration & Production and Renewables at TotalEnergies.

“Through this strategic collaboration agreement, we are paving the way for very concrete action plans ranging from implementing best practices to eliminate methane emissions, to energy efficiency and electrification with low-carbon power.”

The strategic collaboration agreement was signed on Monday on the sidelines of the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“To achieve our joint decarbonisation goals, it is critical to harness all our capabilities, capacity and resources efficiently. This includes optimising our existing partnerships and working to decarbonise our own business entities,” said Sushil Purohit, chief executive of Gentari.

“[Our] latest partnership with TotalEnergies… will provide a new momentum in our net-zero efforts, and [help] to build the right ecosystem for growth in clean energy and net zero solutions.”

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. By the first half this year, the company had 18 gigawatts of gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity.

TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then further to 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top-five producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.