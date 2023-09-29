The French wind industry demanded fair competition between domestic and overseas manufacturers after the chief executive of supermajor TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, said Europe must choose between cheaper power prices and protecting its offshore wind equipment manufactures from low-cost Chinese rivals.

Pouyanne, according to the Bloomberg news agency at a conference of French renewables group SER, said Chinese manufacturers such as Goldwind could offer wind turbines about a third cheaper than those of their European competitors.