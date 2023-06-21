TotalEnergies expects to achieve production of 12 gigawatts from renewable energy sources in Brazil, as the French supermajor takes steps to reduce its dependency from hydrocarbons and achieve net zero by 2050.

Last year, TotalEnergies entered a joint venture with local player Casa dos Ventos to develop, build and operate a 6 GW portfolio in Brazil.

The 34:66 alliance features 500 megawatts in wind power in operation, another 1.5 GW of wind turbines under construction, as well as 4.5 GW of wind and solar projects in development across six Brazilian states.