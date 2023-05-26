Shareholders of French supermajor TotalEnergies backed the company and voted against a proposal to set stricter climate targets at as police clashed with protestors at its annual general meeting on Friday.

French riot police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters heading to the venue where the meeting was being held, with scuffles taking place between police and protesters, according to Reuters

The vote, however, showed growing division among shareholders as rebel voters gained ground and set the highest support so far for activist resolutions among European oil majors.