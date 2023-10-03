TotalEnergies has been joined by global green development giant Corio Generation for a gigascale offshore wind plan for New Jersey that bucks a recent trend of anxiety in the US sector.

Corio broke cover as a US offshore wind contender when it was revealed as a partner for TotalEnergies in Attentive Energy, which aims to develop up to 3 gigawatts across two projects in the country’s northeast.

The partners on Monday said their Attentive Energy Two project would enter New Jersey’s third offshore wind bidding round to deliver power from up to 1.3 GW in a site in federal waters some 42 miles (67 kilometres) east of Seaside Heights.

The proposal strikes an upbeat note against a background of fears over the viability of US offshore wind projects, including off New Jersey, that are already underway.

Global pacesetters Orsted and Iberdrola, and oil giants Equinor, BP and Shell are among those claiming that they cannot deliver projects on originally agreed terms due to steep cost increases seen in the sector.

Positive legacy

Eric Thumma, US head for Corio Generation, said: “We believe the project will not only bring affordable, clean energy to the Garden State, but also create good green jobs and ensure a lasting positive legacy for communities here for decades to come.

“We are fully confident that offshore wind will play a major role in the future of the US economy, and we are delighted that New Jersey will be at the forefront of this new growth sector, helping to power America forward.”

Thumma joined Corio to lead its offshore wind debut from Avangrid Renewables, where he was vice president for new business in offshore wind.

The arrival of Corio, led by chief executive Jonathan Cole, as a partner in Attentive Energy continues a relationship between TotalEnergies and the Macquarie-backed developer that already spans Asia and Europe.

Attentive Energy One, which already includes local player Light & Power, is bidding in New York’s third offshore wind procurement round, said Corio.

TotalEnergies emerged as a major player in the US offshore wind sector with the purchase of a lease in the New York Bight last year for $795 million, the second highest sum paid for US acreage following RWE’s $1.1 billion lease in the same wind energy area.