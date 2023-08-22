TotalEnergies has joined the Luna carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Norway after buying the 40% stake in the licence held by Norwegian company CapeOmega.

The French supermajor will partner Wintershall Dea in the project, with the German company acting as operator.

TotalEnergies senior vice president of new business and carbon neutrality Arnaud Le Foll described the transaction as “an important milestone” for the company to increase its carbon dioxide storage portfolio.

“Subject to a successful exploration, this area could enable the storage of several hundred million tonnes of CO 2 from hard-to-abate industries in Europe,” Le Foll said.

The Luna licence area covers 453 square kilometres, about 120 kilometres offshore Bergen, and lies next to the licence area that hosts the under development Northern Lights CCS project, where the first phase is due for startup in 2024.

“With the Northern Lights startup in 2024 and other projects under development in the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK, TotalEnergies is building a world-class carbon storage portfolio across the North Sea,” Le Foll added.

“Norway will play a leading role in this portfolio thanks to its large geological storages and supportive government policies.”

CapeOmega said it is in the process of optimising its portfolio, following the recent announcement by the Norwegian state to reorganise ownership of the country’s gas infrastructure.