TotalEnergies, Petrobras and Casa dos Ventos Holding have signed an agreement to explore opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen projects in Brazil.

Confirming the deal on Friday, TotalEnergies said it “will enable the three companies to jointly study opportunities of investment and offtake in onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and low-carbon hydrogen… capitalising on their combined synergies”.

“Each company will bring their distinct skills to the cooperation,” it added.

Brazil’s Casa dos Ventos Holding — a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Casa dos Ventos — is a leader in wind and solar in Brazil with a 12-gigawatt portfolio to be developed in the coming years.

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said the trio would “identify potential synergies” among their activities to develop profitable renewables projects.

Petrobras this week unveiled plans for 23 GW of potential offshore wind, including a floating project off Rio de Janeiro, as it aims to become the nation’s biggest player in the sector.

Petrobras said it has filed requests with environmental protection agency Ibama over potential development in 10 regions.

It said the filings mark the start of its solo push into offshore wind and are additional to existing moves under way with partners, such as the link-up with Norway’s Equinor announced in March.