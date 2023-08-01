Typhoon Doksuri unleashed its fury on southeastern China’s Fujian province over the weekend, causing significant damage to the region’s energy infrastructure.

The storm’s wrath was felt in the form of dozens of shattered photovoltaic (PV) panels and jeopardised six gas pipelines, leading to power outages for about half a million people and leaving 374 households without access to gas.

Videos shared on social media platform WeChat captured the moments when Typhoon Doksuri swept through Quanzhou city, ripping away numerous rooftop PV panels and contributing to widespread power cuts in the area.

The local Quanzhou government reported that 500,000 households endured a blackout during the onslaught.

In addition to the devastation caused to the power supply, the powerful typhoon also endangered six gas pipelines, necessitating a shutdown of gas supply. The repercussions were felt by 374 households who found themselves without access to gas during the aftermath of the storm.

The impact extended to Xiamen city, where parts of the area experienced power cuts due to the typhoon’s force.

According to the National Meteorological Centre, Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in Fujian province last Friday morning, making it the most potent typhoon to hit the region since 1949, with an intensity rating of 16.

The recent incident is not an isolated event when it comes to the vulnerability of PV projects to strong winds in China. Last November, a 400-megawatt PV project in Xinjiang faced a setback when extreme windy weather, coupled with insufficient steel strength in its support structure, led to the collapse of a 100 MW PV array that had already been built.

Despite such challenges, PV power has emerged as a remarkable contender, now ranking as China’s second-largest power source after thermal power.

The first six months of this year saw newly installed capacity of 78.42 million kilowatts, marking a 154% year-on-year increase and constituting a notable 56% of the total installed power supply.

Moreover, investments in PV power have soared to extraordinary heights, exceeding 130 billion yuan ($18.18 billion) from January to June, making up half of the total investment in renewable energy, the People’s Daily reported.

Evacuation: CNOOC Ltd crew leave South China platforms ahead of Typhoon Doksuri. Photo: CNOOC LTD

In a similar development, Typhoon Doksuri also forced CNOOC Ltd to evacuate 2267 people working on platforms in the South China Sea.