The renewables industry warned that the UK’s goal of decarbonising its grid by 2035 and hitting 50 gigawatts of offshore wind by this decade’s end may now be out of reach without “urgent action” to fix its process for securing green energy investment, after its latest auction flopped.
UK warned net-zero target slipping away after ‘disastrous’ green power auction
A ‘moment of reckoning’ has come for the government after it failed to heed alarm bells from the renewables sector, industry leaders say
8 September 2023 12:38 GMT Updated 8 September 2023 13:49 GMT
