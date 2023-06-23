The UK’s top court has thrown out an application by Friends of the Earth (FoE) to appeal a case it lost earlier this year against the government’s funding of TotalEnergies’ $20 billion Mozambique LNG project.

FoE had argued in the Court of Appeal in January this year that the UK should not have provided export credit finance to the huge liquefied natural gas project because it went against the government’s climate change policy and failed to adequately take into account Scope 3 emissions from the scheme.