Officials in the US and Europe stepped up efforts this week to oust the head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) from the role of president-designate for the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

More than 100 members of the US Congress and European Parliament have called for the “diplomatic” removal of Adnoc chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber from the post, citing the national oil company executive’s potential to exert “undue influence” on climate change negotiations.

In a joint letter, officials urged US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to pressure the United Arab Emirates to revers the appointment of Al Jaber, whose deep ties to oil and gas could risk “undermining the negotiations”.