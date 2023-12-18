The US government has confirmed a dramatic phase-down of proposed oil and gas lease sales to a maximum of three in the Gulf of Mexico over five years through 2029, in a move it said will allow it to focus on offshore wind development there and along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

The plan “sets a course” for the Department of Interior (DoI) to support President Joe Biden’s twin national goals of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said.