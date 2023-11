The US offshore energy regulator approved Equinor-BP’s 2.1 gigawatt Empire Wind 1 & 2 offshore wind joint-venture project that faces an uncertain future over New York’s refusal to renegotiate its offtake contract at a higher price.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)’s record of decision (ROD) announced Tuesday clears the way for array construction some 15 miles (24 kilometres) off the coast of Long Island.