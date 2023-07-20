The US government has announced it will hold on 29 August its first-ever offshore wind energy lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

The auction is part of the green agenda set out by the Administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and reach a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.

“Today’s announcement marks another historic step in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to create a clean energy future,” said US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

“By catalysing the offshore wind energy potential of the Gulf of Mexico, we can tackle the climate crisis, lower energy costs for families and create good-paying jobs.”

The areas to be auctioned on 29 August by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) have the potential to generate approximately 3.7 GW and power to almost 1.3 million homes with clean, renewable energy.

“The Gulf of Mexico is poised to play a key role in our nation’s transition to a clean energy future,” said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.

The final sale notice will be published on 21 July and includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas, one comprising 102,480 acres and the other 96,786 acres.

The notice provides detailed information about the final lease areas, lease provision and conditions and auction details, while also identifying qualified companies that can participate in the competition.

Among the initiatives given by Washington to support the development of an offshore wind energy industry is the creation of bidding credits to companies who commit to supporting workforce training programmes to build up a domestic supply chain.

The BOEM expects to review at least 16 construction and operations plans of offshore wind energy facilities by 2025, which would represent more than 27 GW of clean energy for the nation.

Last year, the US held auctions for wind energy leases in the Atlantic Ocean offshore New York and the Pacific Ocean coast of California.