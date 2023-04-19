Global drilling giant Valaris announced a 2030 carbon emissions reduction target in its 2022 Sustainability Report, focusing solely on Scope 1 emissions, which reference emissions caused directly by sources the company operates.

The company said it is targeting a reduction of Scope 1 emissions intensity per active day by between 10% and 20% by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline.

“We continue to develop our sustainability programme, including this year setting goals that drive meaningful advancements toward building a more resilient and sustainable company. We look forward to promoting sustainable business practices alongside our stakeholders,” chief executive Anton Dibowitz said.

Valaris said it has four main focuses for emissions reduction: Energy efficiency practices, energy-saving upgrades and procedures, biofuel blends and jack-up rig electrification.

Energy efficient practices: Valaris plans to optimise power generation on its drilling units, including implementing fleet-wide digitalisation of diesel engine monitoring.

Energy-saving upgrades and procedures: Valaris will roll out energy efficiency technologies such as the ABS enhanced electrical system notation, EHS-E, which is installed on one of its drillships with another drillship currently being upgraded.

Biofuel blends: Valaris will use biofuel blends where available by customers.

Jack-up rig electrification: Valaris will electrify its jack-up drilling units from the power grid and other sources, as available by customers.

The company said these goals are in line with the standards of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

