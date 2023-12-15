The US state of Louisiana has approved operating agreements that will pave the way for subsidiaries of Danish wind turbine giant Vestas and Japan’s Mitsubishi to develop their own offshore wind projects in the backyard of the US oil and gas industry.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced late on Thursday that its mineral and energy board had approved an agreement with Vestas unit Cajun Wind covering a 59,653-acre (241 square-kilometre) Cajun Wind project off the coast of Cameron parish.