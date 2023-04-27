BP shareholders on Thursday comfortably re-elected the company’s chair over the objection of several UK pension funds and heavily opposed a resolution by activist investors demanding more aggressive carbon emission reduction targets.

Victorious: BP chief executive Bernard Looney Photo: REUTERS/SCANPIX

The votes handed BP a win for its leadership and strategy, following intense scrutiny in the buildup to the annual general meeting in London’s Docklands area.

Protesters seeking to disrupt the event were ejected after an animated verbal exchange with some shareholders.