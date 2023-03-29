Norway has joined the global race to build large-scale offshore wind by unveiling tenders for 3 gigawatts of fixed-bottom and floating projects.

Launching the initiative today (Wednesday), Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said: “Leading Norway through the green shift is one of our most important tasks as a government. In order to develop Norway further, the answer to almost all questions is that we need more power. That is why today is a milestone.”

Norway has earmarked 3 GW of bottom-fixed or floating wind for auction in Sorlige Nordsjo 2 (Southern North Sea 2), to be awarded into two 1.5