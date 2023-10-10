US oil company Chevron believes a global market system to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions is the “ultimate demand side incentive” to spur low-carbon investments and scale energy transition technologies.

Speaking in London on Tuesday during the BloombergNEF Summit 2023 event, Chevron New Energies vice president Barbara Harrison told the audience that establishing a carbon price benchmark would give companies consistency in regulation and clarity over the costs elements involved in continuing to release emissions — both things industry strongly needs, she added.

“Chevron supports a global price on carbon,” said Harrison. “We think the ultimate demand side incentive that you can put in place is to have a price on carbon that is [established] to the point where markets are linked and becomes globally consistent.”

The principle of taxing carbon emissions through a so-called ‘cap and trade’ system is supported in some major markets, such as Europe and the UK, but politically controversial in others, including the US.

‘Cornerstone’

While the European Union describes its carbon market, the Emissions Trading System (ETS), as a “cornerstone” of its policy to tackle climate change and a “key tool” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the US has failed to establish a similar instrument despite a number of attempts in previous years, including during the current administration of President Joe Biden.

“I know how incredibly hard, politically, we are in the US from getting to any kind of federal price on carbon,” said Harrison.

This difference in policymaking between some of the top developed markets is leading to a “patchwork” of contrasting rulebooks that is discouraging investment, she said.

“The patchwork we’re creating today with very different incentive policies in different places is not what is going to spur the level of investment that is going to be needed for the scale and size of [the climate change challenge],” Harrison said.

Under a scenario in which emissions are priced globally against the same system, Harrison said, companies would be in a place where “we all know exactly what it’s going to cost to emit, and what it’s going to cost to reduce those emissions”.

“When you're looking to make investment globally, across multiple partners, having something that is consistent and a steady state of policy is really important,” she added.