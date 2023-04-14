UK-based Barclays bank expects European energy companies’ transition to accelerate after 2030 as projects achieve scale and more capital is deployed into fast-growing low-carbon businesses, with varying results.

In a report released on Friday, Barclays sought to assess and compare European majors’ energy-transition positioning, with a view to offering investors new tools to interpret, and ultimately value, companies’ future plans.

The lender picks TotalEnergies, BP, Shell and Eni as “preferred stocks on a 12-month basis” in the research note focused on energy-transition strategies.